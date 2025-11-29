Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Ali Karimli's home searched as part of probe linked to Ramiz Mehdiyev's case

    Incident
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 15:18
    Ali Karimli's home searched as part of probe linked to Ramiz Mehdiyev's case

    A search has been carried out at the home of Ali Karimli, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party.

    According to information obtained by Report, officers from the State Security Service (SSS) conducted the operation as part of an ongoing investigation. Karimli has not been detained.

    The inquiry is linked to the criminal case involving Ramiz Mehdiyev, the former head of the Presidential Administration.

    On October 14, Baku's Sabail District Court ruled on placing Mehdiyev under four months of house arrest. He is accused of particularly serious offences.

    Ramiz Mehdiyev is charged under Article 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), Article 274 (state treason), and Article 193-1.3.2 (legalisation of property obtained through criminal means) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Ramiz Mehdiyev Ali Karimli arrest
    Ramiz Mehdiyevlə bağlı cinayət işi çərçivəsində Əli Kərimlinin evində axtarış aparılıb
    В доме Али Керимли проведен обыск в рамках уголовного дела в отношении Рамиза Мехтиева

    Latest News

    16:52

    CIS countries to launch joint international film festival

    Cultural policy
    16:40

    Film industry development identified as long-term strategic priority in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    16:15

    Lachin among first places to promote Karabakh's cultural heritage in cinema, official says

    Cultural policy
    15:59

    Refinery, aircraft plant and oil terminal hit as Ukraine confirms strikes on Russia

    Other countries
    15:49

    11 detained in Hong Kong over investigation of residential complex fire

    Other countries
    15:37

    Deposit portfolios of Azerbaijani banks reach nearly 42B manats

    Finance
    15:18

    Ali Karimli's home searched as part of probe linked to Ramiz Mehdiyev's case

    Incident
    15:09

    Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks reach nearly $29B manats

    Finance
    14:50

    Rustem Umerov to lead Ukrainian delegation in talks with US

    Other countries
    All News Feed