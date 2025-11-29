Ali Karimli's home searched as part of probe linked to Ramiz Mehdiyev's case

A search has been carried out at the home of Ali Karimli, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party.

According to information obtained by Report, officers from the State Security Service (SSS) conducted the operation as part of an ongoing investigation. Karimli has not been detained.

The inquiry is linked to the criminal case involving Ramiz Mehdiyev, the former head of the Presidential Administration.

On October 14, Baku's Sabail District Court ruled on placing Mehdiyev under four months of house arrest. He is accused of particularly serious offences.

Ramiz Mehdiyev is charged under Article 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), Article 274 (state treason), and Article 193-1.3.2 (legalisation of property obtained through criminal means) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.