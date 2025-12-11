Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Quake in Caspian Sea

    Incident
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 08:45
    Quake in Caspian Sea

    A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck the Caspian Sea, Report informs referring to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

    The tremors were recorded at 4:31 AM (GMT+4).

    The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 72 km.

    Xəzər dənizində zəlzələ qeydə alınıb
    В Каспийском море произошло землетрясение

