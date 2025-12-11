Quake in Caspian Sea
Incident
- 11 December, 2025
- 08:45
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck the Caspian Sea, Report informs referring to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).
The tremors were recorded at 4:31 AM (GMT+4).
The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 72 km.
