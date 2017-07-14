Prosecutor requires to sentence Lapshin in prison for 6.6 years

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Trial on the criminal case of blogger Alexander Lapshin continued in the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on July 14.

Report informs, on the trial chaired by judge Aliovsat Abbasov, public prosecutor required to sentence Lapshin to life in prison for 6.6 years.

The next court session will take place on July 19.

Notably, A. Lapshin, who holds citizenship of different countries, and under investigation in Department forInvestigation of Grave Crimes in Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accused of violation of the state borders of Azerbaijan and illegal visits to the occupied lands, public appeals aimed at splitting the territorial Integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In connection with inclusion in World's Most Wanted list he was detained by law enforcement bodies of Belarus in Minsk on December 15, 2016 and on February 7, 2017 he was extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.