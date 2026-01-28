Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Prosecutor General: 33 people injured in mine and UXO explosions in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Incident
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 16:53
    Prosecutor General: 33 people injured in mine and UXO explosions in Azerbaijan in 2025

    In 2025, 33 people in Azerbaijan sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) explosions in the liberated territories, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an expanded board meeting reviewing the results of 2025.

    According to Report, Aliyev emphasized that since November 2020, a total of 417 people have been victims of mine-related incidents, including 71 fatalities and 346 people injured to varying degrees.

    mines explosion unexploded ordnance
    2025-ci ildə mina və partlamamış hərbi sursat partlayışları nəticəsində 33 nəfər müxtəlif dərəcəli bədən xəsarəti alıb
    Генпрокуратура: В 2025 году при взрывах мин и НРБ пострадали 33 человека

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed