Prosecutor General: 33 people injured in mine and UXO explosions in Azerbaijan in 2025

In 2025, 33 people in Azerbaijan sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) explosions in the liberated territories, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an expanded board meeting reviewing the results of 2025.

According to Report, Aliyev emphasized that since November 2020, a total of 417 people have been victims of mine-related incidents, including 71 fatalities and 346 people injured to varying degrees.