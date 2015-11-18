Person wanted in Azerbaijan and Georgia detained

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ A person wanted in Azerbaijan nearly one year for homicide, robbery and carrying weapon illegally detained on Georgian border.

Report informs, Zakir Ibayev, born in 1965, wanted under three articles of Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was detained by 10th Police Department of Garadagh District Police Office, while he tried to cross Georgian border, as a result of search operations of Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and representative office of Azerbaijan MIA in the Republic of Georgia.

A preventive measure chosen and criminal case filed on Z.Ibayev under Articles 344 (illegal border crossing) and 362 (falsification of documents) of Criminal Code of the Republic of Georgia.

The issue of extradition of Zakir Ibayev to Azerbaijan is underway.