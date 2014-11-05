Person selling fake banknotes arrested in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The person selling fake banknotes was arrested in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, the accident occurred in Jalilabad. As the result of investigation carried out by the employees of Jalilabad Region Police Department, a resident of Baku Rustam Alibabayev was arrested while selling 135 of 100-manat fake notes, 119 of 50, 144 of 20, 177 of 10, 152 of 5 and 2 of 1-manat fake notes in Goytapa city.

The investigation is underway in Jalilabad Region Police Department.