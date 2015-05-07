 Top
    On May 9, movement of vehicles to be restricted around Baku Olympic Stadium

    The restriction will last from 12:00 p.m. to 19:00 p.m.

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 9, the movement of vehicles on the roads in the surrounding areas will be restricted to test the readiness of Baku Olympic Stadium . Report informs, the residents of the city will not be able to use the transport passing through that area from 12:00 p.m. to 19:00 p.m.

    The event that is closed to the public, is the last one of similar initiatives taken in recent weeks, in arenas. In this regard, the number of passengers of bus and metro transports is expected to increase.

