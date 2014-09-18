Mother intends to pass narcotics to her sentenced son

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The attempt of passing narcotic substance to Prison Service #12 was prevented in Baku. Report informs referring to the Public Relations Department of Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

The narcotic substance-heroin with net weight of 0.484 grams hidden in straws inside the cake box in a special way was revealed and seized during a search a parcel brought to a prisoner of Prison Service #12 Jeyhun Iskandarov Alakbar arrested under Article 234.1 of the Criminal Code (sale of illegal drugs or psychotropic substances for personal use, purchase or possession of more than personal consumption) by his mother, a resident of Shikhbabali village of Aghdam, Zohra Akhundova Hidayat who came to a short-term meeting with her son.

The investigation is underway.