More than 4 ton hemp plant destroyed in Zardab

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The operations-search measures were carried out in accordance with complex maintenance plan under the conditional name “Poppy 2014” by the employees of Zardab Region Police Department. Report informs, the State Commission for Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking issued a statement on it.

As the result of the operations, a total of 4 ton 307 kg hemp plants of narcotic nature nearly around 2900 bushes were revealed and destroyed by burning in the form of green mass in “Yukhari bagh” territory of Bichagchi village in Zardab region.