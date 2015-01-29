More than 3 thousand debtors restricted the departure right from Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the fact that, the number of executive production reached 300 thousand last year in Azerbaijan, as a result of the measures provided the enforcement the 70% of them.

Report informs, it was stated by the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Justice Vilayat Zahirov.

3,406 debtors, preventing the execution of judicial decisions and don't meet the legitimate demands of the executive officers, were subject to administrative liability, in respect of these shortages 204 criminal cases initiated, 3,121 debtors restricted the right of departure from Azerbaijan, in respect of 930 debtors that have fulfilled the judgment, these restrictions are removed.

Over the past year the total amount of penalties to businesses and individuals has increased and exceeded more than 113 million manats.