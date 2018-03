Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) continues searches for missing oil workers as a result of the accident and fire on December 4 on the platform No. 10 on "Guneshli" field in the Caspian Sea.

Report was told in press service of the MES.

At the same time, aviation detachment will continue regular observation flights over the sea. In case of reveal of noteworthy, appropriate measures are taken immediately.