Mine explosion injures shepherd in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

A mine incident occurred on 3 December in the Shikhark village of Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, according to a joint statement by the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Report informs.

Nazim Penahaliyev, a local resident born in 1970, was reportedly hit by an anti-personnel mine while herding livestock in an uncleared area. He sustained injuries to his right leg and was evacuated to the district hospital.

The Tartar District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

ANAMA, the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urged citizens to follow safety guidelines, pay close attention to mine-warning signs and avoid entering unfamiliar or potentially hazardous areas.