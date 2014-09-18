Meeting of the Chamber of the Azerbaijan Constitutional Court held

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Chamber of the Azerbaijan Constitutional Court was held. Report informs, according to the sixth part of Article 130 of the Azerbaijan Constitution, the decisions on the admissibility of two application of Guba District Court on the interpretation of Article 37 of the Administrative Offences Code, Article 398.1.4, 407.2 and 412.7 of the Criminal Procedure Code were taken in the meeting.

The applications will be considered in the Constitutional Court Plenary Meetings appointed for September 17 and 21.