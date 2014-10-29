Masked men rob supermarket in Baku

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ One of the shops of well known "Grandmart" supermarket chain was robbed in Baku. Report informs referring to the law enforcement agencies, money in the amount of 65 thousand manats were robbed from the shop located in Bahruz Nuriyev street, Nizami district.

There was not a security guard at the stop during the accident.

According to the camera footage, the robbers were in masks.

The amount of money stolen from the cash desk is said to be a one-day sale of the shop.