International Military Sports Council President pays visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation headed by the President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Abdulhakeem Mohamed Isa Alshanoo is paying a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

At first, the participants of the meeting visited the Alley of Honors paid tribute and laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The participants also paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then, having visited Alley of martyrs, the delegations paid tribute and commemorate Azerbaijani heroes, who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid wreaths at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

Within the framework of the visit, which will last until January 25, the delegation of the CISM will hold meetings in the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meetings, an exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the CISM and relevant structures of Azerbaijan will take place.