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    Georgian Supreme Court delegation visits Karabakh

    Incident
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 11:20
    Georgian Supreme Court delegation visits Karabakh

    A delegation led by Nino Kadagidze, Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Georgia, has visited Karabakh, Report informs.

    The delegation visited the city of Khankandi as part of the trip and toured the Khankandi Court Complex.

    The visit to the complex allowed the guests to familiarize themselves with the judicial infrastructure on site.

    The delegation also visited Shusha, Khojaly and Lachin.

    Supreme Court Karabakh
    Gürcüstan Ali Məhkəməsinin sədri Xankəndi Məhkəmə Kompleksində olub
    Председатель Верховного суда Грузии посетила комплекс Ханкендинского суда
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