Georgian Supreme Court delegation visits Karabakh

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A delegation led by Nino Kadagidze, Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Georgia, has visited Karabakh, Report informs.

The delegation visited the city of Khankandi as part of the trip and toured the Khankandi Court Complex.

The visit to the complex allowed the guests to familiarize themselves with the judicial infrastructure on site.

The delegation also visited Shusha, Khojaly and Lachin.