Georgian Supreme Court delegation visits Karabakh
Incident
- 02 October, 2026
- 11:20
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A delegation led by Nino Kadagidze, Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Georgia, has visited Karabakh, Report informs.
The delegation visited the city of Khankandi as part of the trip and toured the Khankandi Court Complex.
The visit to the complex allowed the guests to familiarize themselves with the judicial infrastructure on site.
The delegation also visited Shusha, Khojaly and Lachin.
Gürcüstan Ali Məhkəməsinin sədri Xankəndi Məhkəmə Kompleksində olub
Председатель Верховного суда Грузии посетила комплекс Ханкендинского суда
Latest News
00:00
Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupationDomestic policy
23:56
Photo
EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in AghdamForeign policy
23:32
French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protestsOther countries
23:18
Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presenceRegion
23:07
World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancyHealth
22:42
Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi ArabiaOther countries
22:39
Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic worldRegion
22:17
Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 yearsTeam sports
22:04
Photo