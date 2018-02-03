Fire breaks out in residential building in Baku, two police officers poisoned

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ This morning a fire broke out in a shop at the entrance to a three-story building along Shamil Azizbekov Street, 156 in Nasimi district of Baku.

Report was told in press service of Ministry of Internal Affairs, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Nasimi district police department dispatched to the scene.

Residents urgently evacuated.

Policemen rescued 14-year-old Kerem, 12-year-old Eljan and 9-year-old Seldzhan Safarli who were locked in one of the apartments on the third floor and poisoned by smoke.

The police officers Goshgar Ismayilov and Kamran Akhmadli, who saved their young children, were poisoned by smoke and hospitalized.

The fire was extinguished.