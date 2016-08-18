Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul: Rovshan Lenkoranski died

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Information about death of Rovshan Dzhaniev Lenkoranski subjected to an armed attack in Turkey is correct.

Turkish bureau of Report was informed by Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul."We have informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan about this ", - told the consulate.

We could not get any information from the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.The Ministry said that Foreign Ministry's spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev is on vacation.