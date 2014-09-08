Car thief arrested in Baku

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The car was stolen in Nasimi district of Baku, Report informs referring to the website of Baku City Main Police Department.

On September 6, a resident of Baku Elshan Zagarov appealed to the 19th police station of Nasimi District Police Department and said that his “Mercedes” brand car was stolen in front of Moscow Avenue 58 on August 22. As the result of operations, the resident of Aghjabadi region suspected in crime Oktay Guliyev was detained while driving a stolen car, by the employees of Baku City State Traffic Police Department and handed over to Nasimi DPD.