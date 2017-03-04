Body found in Azerbaijan's sector of Caspian Sea

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Works for search and rescue of lost oilmen in determined sectors continue, in accordance with plan of the headquarter including leading specialists of Ministry of Emergency, Ministry of Defense, State Border Service, State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, established in national center for management of ships movement of State Maritime Administration, in conformity with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16, 2016, on some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the headquarter, as a result of search and rescue operations, today male corpse was found in Azerbaijan's sector of Caspian Sea.

Measures underway to identify if found body belongs to one of the oilmen, lost after collapse of pier at Oil Collecting Point No.3 of the Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of the "Azneft" PU, named after N. Narimanov. Comprehensive information will be provided to the public after identification of the corpse.