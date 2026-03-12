Baku conducts anti-sabotage exercise at Sangachal terminal

A command-and-staff exercise aimed at preventing potential sabotage has been held at the Sangachal terminal, the country"s State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities said.

According to Report, the drills involved officials from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Emergency Situations, State Security Service, and BP Caspian Sea Exploration Ltd.

The exercise was designed to identify and neutralise risks in a timely manner, improve coordination with government and law enforcement agencies, and strengthen operational procedures. It also aimed to enhance both theoretical and practical skills of personnel to maintain high vigilance while on duty.