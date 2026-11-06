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    Azerbaijani swimmers win two medals on opening day of Belarus Open

    Individual sports
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 14:14
    Azerbaijani swimmers win two medals on opening day of Belarus Open

    Azerbaijani swimmers won two medals on the opening day of the Belarus Open, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation's press service told Report.

    Anastasia Gnusina won silver in the 1,500-meter freestyle with a time of 17:22.09, while Fatima Alkaramova took bronze in the 200-meter individual medley in 2:18.01.

    The federation also reported a new Azerbaijani record of 22.91 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle.

    Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Azerbaijani athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycan üzgüçüləri Belarusdakı turnirin ilk günündə 2 medal qazanıblar
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