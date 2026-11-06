Azerbaijani swimmers win two medals on opening day of Belarus Open
Individual sports
- 06 November, 2026
- 14:14
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Azerbaijani swimmers won two medals on the opening day of the Belarus Open, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation's press service told Report.
Anastasia Gnusina won silver in the 1,500-meter freestyle with a time of 17:22.09, while Fatima Alkaramova took bronze in the 200-meter individual medley in 2:18.01.
The federation also reported a new Azerbaijani record of 22.91 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle.
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