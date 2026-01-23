Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry: Crime clearance rate exceeded 90% in 2025

Last year, 31,852 crimes were registered in Azerbaijan, with a 90.5% clearance rate, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Interior.

The number of crimes per 100,000 people reached 310.

Of these crimes, 92.8%, or 29,572, were related to unlawful acts investigated within the jurisdiction of internal affairs agencies and the prosecutor's office, with a 93.5% clearance rate.

Furthermore, 90.1% of serious and especially serious crimes, 90.9% of crimes committed in non-obvious circumstances, 98.9% of crimes against the person, and 89.5% of crimes against property were solved.

All cases of premeditated murder, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, robbery, and assault have been uncovered by law enforcement.