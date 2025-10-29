Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign memorandum on judicial cooperation
Incident
- 29 October, 2025
- 18:43
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote cooperation in the field of justice and facilitate the exchange of experience between the judicial bodies of both countries.
According to Report, the document was signed during a meeting in Baku between the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov, and a Kazakh delegation led by Dmitry Malakhov, Chairman of the High Judicial Council of Kazakhstan.
Karimov highlighted the successful development of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including in the judicial and legal sector. Malakhov emphasized that strengthening cooperation in law and justice will contribute to the improvement of the judicial systems in both countries.
