Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign memorandum on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 18:43
    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign memorandum on judicial cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote cooperation in the field of justice and facilitate the exchange of experience between the judicial bodies of both countries.

    According to Report, the document was signed during a meeting in Baku between the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov, and a Kazakh delegation led by Dmitry Malakhov, Chairman of the High Judicial Council of Kazakhstan.

    Karimov highlighted the successful development of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including in the judicial and legal sector. Malakhov emphasized that strengthening cooperation in law and justice will contribute to the improvement of the judicial systems in both countries.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Inam Karimov Dmitry Malakhov Memorandum of Understanding
    Photo
    Məhkəmə-Hüquq Şurası Qazaxıstan Ali Məhkəmə Şurası ilə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Казахстан подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве в судебно-правовой отрасли

    Latest News

    18:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Senate of Romanian Parliament

    Foreign policy
    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign memorandum on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    18:23

    European Commission reiterates support for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization

    Foreign policy
    18:07

    Tbilisi to host concert program on Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Region
    18:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen co-op in insurance sector

    Finance
    17:58

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss joint elevator manufacturing in Aghdam

    Business
    17:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Oman

    Foreign policy
    17:41

    Azerbaijan and Belarus advance plans for agricultural settlement in Aghdam

    AIC
    17:40

    Azerbaijan monitors its citizen's detention in Montenegro via diplomatic channels

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed