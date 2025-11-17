ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosion
An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was injured on November 17 after triggering a landmine in the village of Bala Jafarli, in the Gazakh district, located near the border with Armenia.
ANAMA told Report that the employee, Samir Imamverdiyev, born in 1988, was injured by an anti-personnel mine while performing his official duties, resulting in the loss of his right foot.
Imamverdiyev was taken to the district central hospital. His condition is reported as stable, and his life is not in danger.
