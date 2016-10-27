A man nicknamed Gipsy filed an appeal

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ An appeal was made against the court decision on regulation of punishment of Elmir Mammadov, accused of murder in Russia, to the legislation of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the appeal was submitted to the Baku Court of Appeal.

The case will be considered in the near future.

Notably, E.Mammadov is accused under the articles of premeditated murder, illegal carrying of arms of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

He was sentenced to 21 years in Russia. Then E.Mammadov was handed over to Azerbaijan.

Baku Court of Grave Crimes has held a trial on the lawsuit regarding regulation of his punishment under the legislation of Azerbaijan. A judgment was passed in the hearing presided by judge Zeynal Aghayev. According to the judgment, E.Mammadov's punishment adjusted to the Azerbaijani law and he was sentenced to 20 years.

Notably, E.Mammadov is known by the nickname of "Tsıqan" (Gipsy) in the criminal circles.