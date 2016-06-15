​A group of prisoners released under amnesty in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Penitentiary Service has begun implementation of the amnesty act.

Report informs, the act was carried out with participation of the employees of the Ministry of Justice, the Commission of Penitensiary Service, the Public Committee under the Justice Ministry, the Ombudsman's Office, as well as representatives of mass media.

Leadership of the Penitentiary Service presented releasing papers to those included in the act of amnesty.

Families and friends of the prisoners, who were covered by the amnesty act, expressed their gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady MP Mehriban Aliyeva and thanked for happiness they granted to so many families.

Notably, amnesty act is effective for period of 4 months.

The document will be applied to 10 thousand people in total, 3500 persons to be released.

The initiative for adoption of the Amnesty act was made by the First lady of Azerbaijan, MP, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva.

Milli Majlis has adopted the act.