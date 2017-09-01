A fire broke out in mountainous area of Gabala, helicopters will be involved in extinguishing fire

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ A fire broke out in Abrikh village, a high-mountainous area in Gabala district of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the fire covered 1.5 hectares area.

At present, employees of the Ministry and Forest Protection and Restoration Institutions of the surrounding regions involved in fire extinguishing together with the Fire Protection Service. Mountainous terrain, high temperature and windy weather make it difficult to extinguish the fire. Helicopters will be involved in extinguishing the fire soon.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, fire fighting forces of the State Fire Protection Service, Civil Defense Troops and North-West Regional Center arrived on the scene in high-mountainous area of Abrikh village of Gabala district and extinguishing works began.