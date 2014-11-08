3 helpless children behind closed door rescued in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ A child remained behind the closed door in Sumgayit city, according to the information received by "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the official website of MES, the ministry rescue forces were involved in the scene. Rescuers opened the door of the flat through special tools and equipment. An uncontrolled child was handed over accordingly.

Two other similar cases were recorded in Khatai district of Baku and Mingachevir city. In both cases, the helpless children behind the closed door were rescued.