232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past week

Humanitarian demining operations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories resulted in the detection and neutralization of hundreds of explosive hazards over the past week, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

From November 17 through 23, specialists located and destroyed 35 anti-tank mines, 199 anti-personnel mines, and pieces of 2,464 unexploded ordnance.

During the same period, 1,527.4 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive remnants.

ANAMA stated that demining activities continue across the region to ensure safe living conditions and support reconstruction efforts.