Winners of next round of Student Bursary Program by Azercell announced

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The winners of the next round of Student Bursary Program launched in 2008 by Azercell Telecom LLC have been announced.

Report was informed in the company, as a result of multi-stage selection process, 27 students have been awarded the title of Azercell Scholar. They will receive a monthly stipend of AZN 200 throughout the remaining period of their university studies. Furthermore, qualified students will have a chance to enrich their knowledge about telecommunications, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive various trainings, as well as take internship at Azercell. The students come from Baku State University, Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar University, Qafqaz University, Gandja State University, Nakhchivan State University, Baku High Oil School, State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Mingachevir State University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and Gandja Agrarian University.

The Student Bursary Program had two-stage selection process. The first stage included the evaluation of received applications. In the meantime, HR specialists of Azercell visited universities in Baku and regions and made presentations about the program. In the second stage, the applicants took online tests to demonstrate their level of logical thinking and English proficiency. In addition, the students had face-to-face interviews with HR specialists and heads of departments at Azercell. They were evaluated based on their academic skills, world outlook and aspirations towards science and education.

Azercell has conducted the Student Bursary Program annuallly since 2008. Over 120 students from various universities in Azerbaijan have benefited from the Program.