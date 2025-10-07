WB: Azerbaijan needs to increase server capacity for AI implementation

In Azerbaijan, there are 550 servers per million people.

As Report informs with reference to the World Bank (WB), the insufficient readiness for artificial intelligence (AI) implementation in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) region is partly due to the weak development of digital infrastructure.

"The availability of AI infrastructure is key to readiness for its implementation, as it determines a country's ability to develop, train, and use advanced systems. Countries with a higher server density have the hardware base necessary to compete in innovation, support startups, and implement AI solutions in sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and government services," the document notes.

According to the World Bank, server density remains relatively low in Central Asian countries, as well as in Armenia, Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia - on average less than 3,000 servers per million people.

"Particularly low figures are observed in Tajikistan - 120 servers per million people, in Turkmenistan - 140. Even in countries with the highest server density in the region - Bulgaria (54,100), Poland (37,300), and Croatia (29,400) - the level is significantly inferior to the US, indicating substantial potential for digital infrastructure growth," the WB report states.