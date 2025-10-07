Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    WB: Azerbaijan needs to increase server capacity for AI implementation

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 19:06
    WB: Azerbaijan needs to increase server capacity for AI implementation

    In Azerbaijan, there are 550 servers per million people.

    As Report informs with reference to the World Bank (WB), the insufficient readiness for artificial intelligence (AI) implementation in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) region is partly due to the weak development of digital infrastructure.

    "The availability of AI infrastructure is key to readiness for its implementation, as it determines a country's ability to develop, train, and use advanced systems. Countries with a higher server density have the hardware base necessary to compete in innovation, support startups, and implement AI solutions in sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and government services," the document notes.

    According to the World Bank, server density remains relatively low in Central Asian countries, as well as in Armenia, Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia - on average less than 3,000 servers per million people.

    "Particularly low figures are observed in Tajikistan - 120 servers per million people, in Turkmenistan - 140. Even in countries with the highest server density in the region - Bulgaria (54,100), Poland (37,300), and Croatia (29,400) - the level is significantly inferior to the US, indicating substantial potential for digital infrastructure growth," the WB report states.

    artificial inteliigence World Bank
    Dünya Bankı: Azərbaycan süni intellektin tətbiqi üçün server gücünü artırmalıdır
    ВБ: Азербайджану предстоит нарастить серверные мощности для внедрения ИИ

    Latest News

    19:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank attends IORWG's annual conference

    Finance
    19:24

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:06

    WB: Azerbaijan needs to increase server capacity for AI implementation

    ICT
    18:53
    Photo

    Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    18:48

    Erdogan, Putin discuss regional developments and bilateral ties over phone

    Region
    18:42

    Binali Yildirim: Co-op, solidarity among Turkic states grow stronger each day

    Region
    18:28

    WB: Azerbaijan's economy will grow by an average of 1.8% in 2025-2027

    Finance
    18:23

    Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan cycling tour to be held in May 2026

    Individual sports
    All News Feed