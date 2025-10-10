Vusala Gurbanova: 160 IT specialists to be trained at Holberton School Azerbaijan

The Holberton School Azerbaijan will train 160 specialists in the field of information technology by the end of next year, Vusala Gurbanova, Head of the Department for the Development of Digital Competencies at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), said during a briefing with journalists.

According to Report, she noted that the main goal of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency is to strengthen human capital in Azerbaijan's ICT sector and to build a sustainable base of IT professionals:

"To achieve this goal, we have facilitated the entry of several major global IT companies into the country. One of the key institutions operating in this field is Holberton School Azerbaijan. Established in the United States in 2016, the school's headquarters are located in France. By expanding our cooperation with the institution, we opened its Azerbaijani branch in 2023. Since then, Holberton School Azerbaijan has been operating with the support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and the sponsorship of PASHA Holding."

Gurbanova emphasized that through Holberton School Azerbaijan, the national IT ecosystem has been significantly enhanced, and substantial efforts have been made to train qualified professionals:

"The school has contributed to preparing specialists for Azerbaijan's IT sector, addressing the growing demand in fields such as cybersecurity, computer science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other IT disciplines. Our initial one-year agreement with the institution has concluded, and we have signed a new contract. Under this agreement, 160 specialists are expected to be trained in these areas by the end of 2026."