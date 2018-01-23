Users of Nar's Full package may win Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPad Pro

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Nar conducts yet another exciting campaign for its subscribers. Customers joining to Full package in the period from 29.12.2017 to 28.01.2018 will get a chance to win valuable prizes from the mobile operator. All they need to do to join the campaign is simply visit the Nar stand located on the 1st floor of 28 Mall shopping center.

Subscribers, who join one of the brand new Full packages, are able to benefit from this advantageous offer and enjoy lots of communication time. Distinguishing quality of these packages, which include calling minutes and plenty of internet traffic, is that the bonuses are transferred to the next month if not used. Thus, Nar, being an operator that always takes into consideration the wishes and feedback of its customers, has provided them with a great opportunity to use the remaining bonuses on the next month, by means of the Full packages.

Customers who approach the Nar stand will be provided with special coupons and information about the campaign. Coupon holders will become eligible to participate in the campaign. One Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone, one iPad Pro tablet and one Samsung Gear S3 watch will be drawn in the course of the campaign. During the draw, 3 random winners will be selected by picking the coupons out of a transparent box.

The draw will be conducted at 18:00, 29.01.2018 at the 3rd floor of “28 Mall” shopping center. Campaign participants shall keep the coupons and be present at the draw ceremony. If the participant is not present when his/her coupon is drawn from the box, the prize will be played again until the winner is determined. The prizes will be presented to winners, as soon as they show their relevant coupon and ID card.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Moreover, within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice. With a large network of over 6500 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.