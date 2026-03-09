Azerbaijan is an important supplier of natural gas for the European Union and contributes to ensuring the energy security of the continent, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told a press conference in Brussels.

"Azerbaijan is an important supplier of natural gas for the European Union. We maintain contacts on this issue," she said, responding to a question about whether the possibility of increasing fuel supplies to the EU had been discussed with Azerbaijan amid tensions in energy supplies caused by the latest escalation in the Middle East.

"Last week, Commissioner Jørgensen was in Baku at the ministerial meeting on the Southern Gas Corridor," she said. "And, obviously, the Southern Gas Corridor plays an important role in ensuring Europe's energy security."