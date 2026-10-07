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    UPU director general: EU low-value parcel fee may impact global postal, logistics sector

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 10:24
    UPU director general: EU low-value parcel fee may impact global postal, logistics sector

    The European Union's intention to establish a special processing fee for low-value parcels starting July 1 could seriously affect the global postal and logistics industry and impact millions of buyers, Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), stated during the PostEurop 2026 General Assembly and Business Forum taking place in Baku, Report informs.

    "The EU has approved the introduction of a processing fee for low-value parcels starting July 1, which will potentially affect millions of consumers, e-commerce companies, postal operators, logistics service providers, and state structures both within the European Union and beyond its borders," Metoki emphasized.

    According to him, although the objectives of this initiative - ensuring a fair competitive environment, strengthening customs control, and settling issues related to the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce volumes - are well justified, questions still remain in the industry regarding the practical implementation of these measures and their large-scale economic impact.

    As a reminder, from July 1, 2026, the EU introduced a duty of 3 euros on small parcels valued at up to 150 euros from third countries for each product category in a shipment.

    Masahiko Metoki Universal Postal Union (UPU) PostEurop 2026 General Assembly and Business Forum
    ÜPİ: Aİ-nin aşağı dəyərli bağlamaların emalı üçün rüsumu milyonlarla istehlakçıya təsir edə bilər
    Масахико Метоки: Сбор ЕС за обработку посылок низкой стоимости может затронуть миллионы потребителей по всему миру
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    44 - Tezliklə

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