Ulvi Mehdiyev: Global AI market surpasses $800B in value

The value of the global artificial intelligence market has exceeded $800 billion and is expected to reach several trillion dollars by 2030, said Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, at the opening ceremony of the ASAN Artificial Intelligence Center (ASAN AI HUB), Report informs.

According to him, as of the latest data from 2025, nearly 400 million people are using AI solutions in one form or another.

"About 70% of international companies and the business community have integrated at least one AI solution into their business processes. This shows that artificial intelligence has already become a way of life. Whether in the economy, industry, healthcare, education, social spheres or personal life, AI has become an integral part of us," Mehdiyev said.