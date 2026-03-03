Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 1% in February

    Finance
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:44
    As of March 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's money supply totaled 22.817 billion manats (just over $13.42 billion), marking a 1.2% increase compared to February 1, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    Overall, the country's money supply for the reporting period grew by 1.5% compared to early 2026 and rose by 15% year-on-year.

    money supply Azerbaijan Central Bank CBA
    Azərbaycanda pul bazası fevralda 1 %-dən çox artıb
    Денежная база в Азербайджане за год выросла на 15%

