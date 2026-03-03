Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 1% in February

As of March 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's money supply totaled 22.817 billion manats (just over $13.42 billion), marking a 1.2% increase compared to February 1, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Overall, the country's money supply for the reporting period grew by 1.5% compared to early 2026 and rose by 15% year-on-year.