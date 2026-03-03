Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    US embassy in Israel unable to evacuate citizens

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:39
    US embassy in Israel unable to evacuate citizens

    The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel, according to a statement posted on X, Report informs.

    The mission also shared information about shuttle buses organized by the Ministry of Tourism of Israel to the Taba border crossing with Egypt.

    "If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the US government cannot guarantee your safety," the embassy said.

    US Embassy Israel evacuation
    ABŞ vətəndaşlarını İsraildən çıxarmaqda problemlə üzləşib
    Посольство США в Израиле сообщило о проблемах с эвакуацией американских граждан

    Latest News

    13:00

    Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    12:56

    Formula 1: Paddock construction for Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins

    Formula 1
    12:56

    Oman condemns drone strike on fuel tank at Duqm port

    Other countries
    12:53

    MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisis

    Other countries
    12:52

    Nekrasov: Cooperation between EU, Azerbaijan, Ukraine to strengthen Europe's energy architecture

    Energy
    12:51

    Top member of Iran's Quds Force killed in Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, IDF says

    Other countries
    12:46
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and Housing

    Foreign policy
    12:31

    Elčin Gasymov: SGC more important than ever in current geopolitical situation

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed