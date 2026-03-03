US embassy in Israel unable to evacuate citizens
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 11:39
The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel, according to a statement posted on X, Report informs.
The mission also shared information about shuttle buses organized by the Ministry of Tourism of Israel to the Taba border crossing with Egypt.
"If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the US government cannot guarantee your safety," the embassy said.
