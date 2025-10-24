Ulvi Mehdiyev: AI and green transition will change structure of employment

The rise of artificial intelligence and the green transition will profoundly reshape the structure and architecture of employment, said Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, at the "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" conference in Baku, Report informs.

According to Mehdiyev, AI serves as a tool in governance and other fields rather than an end goal. "The main objective is to use technologies like AI to achieve social well-being and development," he stated.

He noted that major research institutions and international organizations have been actively studying the global impact of AI. Citing the World Economic Forum's 2025 report, Mehdiyev said that while over 90 million jobs worldwide are expected to be lost due to AI technologies and the green transition, nearly 170 million new positions will emerge.

"These new roles will significantly influence the overall structure of work," he added. "They will require new skills and knowledge, and both governments and international organizations are implementing measures to prepare their citizens. Azerbaijan is also keeping pace in this direction."