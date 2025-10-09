Ukraine proposes partnership with Azerbaijan to establish cyber resilience center
Ukraine has invited Azerbaijan to join the creation of an International Center for Cyber Resilience and Competence, which will be based in Kyiv, Natalia Tkachuk, Head of the Information Security and Cybersecurity Service of the Office of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine and Secretary of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center, said during the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) conference.
"We are open to partnerships, ready to share experience and provide training. We are now initiating the establishment of the International Center for Cyber Resilience and Competence in Kyiv. We are looking for partners and invite Azerbaijan to join us," Tkachuk emphasized.
