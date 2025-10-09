Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drills

    ICT
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 17:16
    UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drills

    The CIDC-2025 competition, organized by the Azerbaijani team, has become a vivid example of how international cyber exercises should be conducted, Mohammed Bushlaibi, General Manager of the Information Security Service at the United Arab Emirates Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT), said during a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) event, according to Report.

    "Our staff members are currently participating in the exercises as the Blue Team but they are highly skilled in penetration testing, incident response, and management processes. The missing element, however, is realism - and this cyber warfare simulation organized by the Azerbaijani team has become a perfect example of how joint cyber exercises should be conducted," Bushlaibi emphasized.

    Mohammed Bushlaibi Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025, CIDC-2025 United Arab Emirates Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT)
    Эксперт из ОАЭ: Азербайджан продемонстрировал образцовый формат киберучений

    Latest News

    17:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Germany discuss digitalization in agricultural sector

    AIC
    17:27

    Türkiye's 18 cruise ports receive 1.5 million passengers in 8 months

    Region
    17:21

    Adalat Hasanov: Complex cases of remains identification recorded in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:16

    UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drills

    ICT
    17:11

    Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Other countries
    17:10

    Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota system

    Infrastructure
    17:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with counterparts in Saudi Arabia

    Domestic policy
    17:04

    Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

    Foreign policy
    16:53

    Russian President highlights high-level humanitarian ties between Russia, Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed