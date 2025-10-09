UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drills

The CIDC-2025 competition, organized by the Azerbaijani team, has become a vivid example of how international cyber exercises should be conducted, Mohammed Bushlaibi, General Manager of the Information Security Service at the United Arab Emirates Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT), said during a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) event, according to Report.

"Our staff members are currently participating in the exercises as the Blue Team but they are highly skilled in penetration testing, incident response, and management processes. The missing element, however, is realism - and this cyber warfare simulation organized by the Azerbaijani team has become a perfect example of how joint cyber exercises should be conducted," Bushlaibi emphasized.