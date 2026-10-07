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    Special stamp cancellation ceremony held in Baku during PostEurop 2026

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 10:18
    Special stamp cancellation ceremony held in Baku during PostEurop 2026

    A special postage stamp cancellation ceremony was held in Baku as part of the PostEurop 2026 General Assembly and Business Forum, Report informs.

    The stamp was issued to commemorate the 2026 PostEurop General Assembly.

    The stamp was cancelled by PostEurop Chair Elena Fernandez Rodriguez, Secretary General Botond Szebeni and Azerpost LLC Chairman Manaf Babayev.

    Special stamp cancellation ceremony held in Baku during PostEurop 2026
    Special stamp cancellation ceremony held in Baku during PostEurop 2026
    Special stamp cancellation ceremony held in Baku during PostEurop 2026

    postage stamp Azerpost Baku
    Photo
    Bakıda "PostEurop 2026" Baş Assambleyasının şərəfinə poçt markası möhürlənib
    Photo
    В Баку прошла церемония гашения почтовой марки в честь Генеральной ассамблеи PostEurop 2026
    44 - Tezliklə
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