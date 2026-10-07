Special stamp cancellation ceremony held in Baku during PostEurop 2026
ICT
- 07 October, 2026
- 10:18
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A special postage stamp cancellation ceremony was held in Baku as part of the PostEurop 2026 General Assembly and Business Forum, Report informs.
The stamp was issued to commemorate the 2026 PostEurop General Assembly.
The stamp was cancelled by PostEurop Chair Elena Fernandez Rodriguez, Secretary General Botond Szebeni and Azerpost LLC Chairman Manaf Babayev.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
00:09
Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countriesOther countries
23:55
Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight declineICT
23:38
Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airportsOther countries
23:17
Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on UkraineOther countries
23:07
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in BakuForeign policy
22:54
Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseloadDomestic policy
22:54
Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loansFinance
22:37
Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to marketDomestic policy
22:36