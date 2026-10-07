Special stamp cancellation ceremony held in Baku during PostEurop 2026

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A special postage stamp cancellation ceremony was held in Baku as part of the PostEurop 2026 General Assembly and Business Forum, Report informs.

The stamp was issued to commemorate the 2026 PostEurop General Assembly.

The stamp was cancelled by PostEurop Chair Elena Fernandez Rodriguez, Secretary General Botond Szebeni and Azerpost LLC Chairman Manaf Babayev.