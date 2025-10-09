Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:12
    • 09 October, 2025

Samaddin Asadov: Over 30 government agencies connected to cyber incident data exchange platform

    Cybersecurity is a critical component of sustainable digital development, and the goal is to create systems capable of countering cyber threats, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

    According to him, a platform for exchanging data on cyber threats and incidents, operating using open sources, has been created to organize the exchange of information on cybersecurity and protect the national information space from modern threats.

    "The platform ensures the collection of information on cyber incidents, timely responses to threats and attacks, and the adoption of preventive measures by sharing registered incidents between organizations. More than 30 government agencies are already connected to it," Asadov noted.

    He added that the Electronic Security Service has begun work on establishing joint reporting mechanisms with the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), as well as on threat assessments and the development of coordination and advisory platforms in this area.

    "Furthermore, efforts are underway at the state level to establish a unified platform for information exchange and collaboration, as well as to build early warning and response capabilities for threats and attacks. Cybersecurity is a critical component of sustainable digital development. Our goal is to create systems resilient to cyber threats, which is impossible without highly qualified specialists. In this regard, guided by the information and cybersecurity strategy, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has established cooperation with the Technion Israel Institute of Technology to enhance human resources in the field of cybersecurity," the deputy minister emphasized.

    Saməddin Əsədov: "Kiberinsidentlərlə bağlı məlumat mübadiləsi platformasına 30-dan çox dövlət qurumu qoşulub"
    Самеддин Асадов: К платформе по обмену данными о киберинцидентах подключено более 30 госструктур

