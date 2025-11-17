President: Communication technologies have become the leading force of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy

"Communication technologies have turned into the leading driver of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy and has maintained steady growth over the past four years," President Ilham Aliyev stated in his address to participants of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Telecommunication Development Conference.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state said this progress is accompanied by consistent measures in the development of artificial intelligence, prevention of cyberattacks, and expansion of digital infrastructure.