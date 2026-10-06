OTS countries sign agreement on cooperation in space industry

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The heads of space agencies of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have signed an Agreement on Cooperation in the Space Industry during the International Astronautical Congress.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Space Agency (Azercosmos), the agreement is aimed at taking cooperation among Turkic states in the space industry to a more systematic and practical level and creating a unified platform for implementing joint initiatives.

Azercosmos said the signing of the document was an important step toward combining the existing capabilities and experience of OTS countries in the space sector, implementing joint projects and expanding new areas of cooperation.

One of the main practical areas of cooperation will be a joint CubeSat project planned with the participation of OTS countries.

Under the project, the parties are expected to pool their technical capabilities, specialist expertise and resources around a common initiative.

The agreement will establish a framework regulating the parties' commitments, as well as the technical, financial, legal and operational aspects of implementing this and other initiatives.

Future cooperation is expected to cover satellite manufacturing, Earth observation, space science, research and development, human resource development, and other areas of mutual interest.

The agreement is intended to transform space industry cooperation within the OTS into a broader and more sustainable platform, strengthen the space capabilities of member states and support the development of a regional space ecosystem.