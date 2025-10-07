Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 16:25
    One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from Azerbaijan

    One of the 40 promising startups at the acceleration center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum, located in Istanbul, Türkiye, belongs to Azerbaijan, Forum President Taha Ayhan said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Ayhan noted that efforts are underway to retain at least some of these startups in Türkiye. "We have an early-stage startup from Azerbaijan," he said. "It's still in a very early phase, but I believe it has great potential. We also have one from Uzbekistan. We strive to distribute such opportunities fairly and impartially among our member countries."

    The official emphasized that Islamic finance is not an abstract concept, but a practical driver of inclusive growth, job creation, green infrastructure, and ethical financial access. "We see Islamic finance not only as a tool for funding or generating new economic resources, but also as a principle that underscores sustainability and reflects core Islamic values," he said. "That's why we are working hard to improve financial literacy in this field among our young partners."

    Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of three key areas: strengthening cooperation between countries and sectors to share and adapt best practices and innovations; promoting alignment through common standards and clear governance to build investor confidence across diverse markets; and keeping youth and innovation at the center. Thus, developing digital tools, fintech models, and modern Islamic finance services tailored for young users to make the system more inclusive and efficient.

    startups Azerbaijan Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) AZHAB
    İƏT Gənclər Forumunun akselerasiya mərkəzindəki 40 perspektivli startapdan biri Azərbaycana aiddir
    Таха Айхан: Один из 40 лучших стартапов ОИС принадлежит Азербайджану

    Latest News

    16:40

    Decision to launch OTS+ format signed at OTS Summit

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    Anar Karimov: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $80B

    Finance
    16:33

    Islamic banking to launch in Azerbaijan starting next year

    Finance
    16:32

    Chamber of Commerce: German banks ready to finance more projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:25

    One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from Azerbaijan

    ICT
    16:16

    Ambassador: Germany hopes to strengthen high-level bilateral contacts with Azerbaijan

    Business
    16:08

    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTS

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus

    Other
    All News Feed