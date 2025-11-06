Number of state information resources with security vulnerabilities in Azerbaijan up 54%
In January-October of 2025, security audits, penetration tests, and monitoring conducted by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan revealed vulnerabilities in 1,094 information resources belonging to government institutions, marking a 54% increase compared to the same period last year.
According to Report, citing the state service, notifications were sent to the respective institutions for remediation.
In October alone, vulnerabilities were detected in 75 information resources-12% fewer than in the same month last year.
Last year, security gaps were identified in 857 government information resources, marking a 23% increase compared to the previous year.
