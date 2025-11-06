Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Number of state information resources with security vulnerabilities in Azerbaijan up 54%

    ICT
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 10:50
    Number of state information resources with security vulnerabilities in Azerbaijan up 54%

    In January-October of 2025, security audits, penetration tests, and monitoring conducted by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan revealed vulnerabilities in 1,094 information resources belonging to government institutions, marking a 54% increase compared to the same period last year.

    According to Report, citing the state service, notifications were sent to the respective institutions for remediation.

    In October alone, vulnerabilities were detected in 75 information resources-12% fewer than in the same month last year.

    Last year, security gaps were identified in 857 government information resources, marking a 23% increase compared to the previous year.

    Azerbaijan security vulnerabilities information resources
    Azərbaycanda təhlükəsizlik boşluqları aşkarlanmış dövlət informasiya resurslarının sayı 54 % artıb
    В Азербайджане выросло число госинформационных ресурсов с уязвимостями в системе безопасности

    Latest News

    11:59

    Residents of Nakhchivan AR may be exempt from most taxes for 10 years

    Finance
    11:49

    ADY: Freight train to Armenia carries nearly 1,000 tons of Kazakh wheat

    Infrastructure
    11:39

    NGO head: Armenians have renamed nearly 1,700 geographical locations in Western Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:30

    Azerbaijan, Gulf funds mull mechanisms for long-term partnership

    ICT
    11:29

    Aygun Aliyeva: Record number of projects on Western Azerbaijan funded in 2025

    Domestic policy
    11:15

    Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on 5th anniversary of Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    11:14
    Photo

    Digital Knowledge Lyceum opens in Baku

    Education and science
    11:13
    Photo
    Video

    Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade in Baku

    Domestic policy
    11:02

    Fatal road accident in Pakistan leaves 7 burned alive

    Other countries
    All News Feed