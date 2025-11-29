Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Number of ICT employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches 34,000

    The number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan's information and communication technology sector has reached 34,000, according to Deputy Chairman of the State Employment Agency Hasil Abbasov, Report informs.

    Speaking at the ICT Career Exhibition organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency in Baku, Abbasov noted that the figure has grown significantly in recent years. "Before 2020, there were 26,000 employment contracts in the ICT sector, and today the number has reached 34,000. Twenty-seven of our intensive professional training courses for priority specialties are dedicated specifically to ICT, enabling young people to acquire the skills and competencies needed to meet employer requirements and adapt more quickly," he said.

    More than 900 young people are participating in the exhibition, gaining the opportunity to meet representatives of 20 leading public and private organizations operating in Azerbaijan's ICT field.

