Number of fake domains targeting state agencies rise in Azerbaijan

Six fake domains imitating Azerbaijani government institutions were blocked in the first quarter of this year, according to data from the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security.

Based on calculations by Report, this marks a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

In 2025, a total of 40 fake domains aimed at government bodies were identified and blocked. Despite the quarterly rise this year, that annual figure represented a 40% decrease compared to 2024.