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    Number of fake domains targeting state agencies rise in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 11:46
    Number of fake domains targeting state agencies rise in Azerbaijan

    Six fake domains imitating Azerbaijani government institutions were blocked in the first quarter of this year, according to data from the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security.

    Based on calculations by Report, this marks a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

    In 2025, a total of 40 fake domains aimed at government bodies were identified and blocked. Despite the quarterly rise this year, that annual figure represented a 40% decrease compared to 2024.

    Fake domains Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communications and Information Security
    Azərbaycanda dövlət qurumlarını hədəf alan bloklanmış saxta domen sayı 20 % artıb
    В Азербайджане зафиксирован рост числа фейковых доменов

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